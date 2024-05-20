Guntur: Judges inspect Central Jail

Rajamahendravaram: District 9th Additional Judge M Madhuri, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Secretary and Senior Civil Judge K Prakash Babu visited the Central Jail here on Sunday.

They stated that it is the right of prisoners to get free legal services and if necessary, a lawyer will be appointed by the DLSA to represent them.

They visited the Central Jail and interacted with the prisoners, and enquired about the facilities provided to them. They advised the inmates to transform during their imprisonment and return to society as good citizens. They examined the living conditions, cleanliness, sanitation, washrooms in the barracks, sewage management, drinking water, security, food quality, stock register, medical facilities, etc. The staff had been advised to provide better training in vocational skills to the inmates so that they can earn a living after release.

The judges directed the paralegal volunteers to explain the available free legal services to the prisoners and bring their problems to the attention of the DLSA from time-to-time.