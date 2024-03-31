  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Vijayawada

Guntur: Pawan to address public meeting in Tenali on April 3

Guntur: Pawan to address public meeting in Tenali on April 3
x

JSP PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar addressing the media in Tenali on Saturday

Highlights

JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan will address a public meeting in Tenali town on April 3.

Guntur : JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan will address a public meeting in Tenali town on April 3.

As a part of his election campaign, Pawan will address the public meeting seeking people’s support to JSP candidate for Tenali Assembly constituency and party PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar and also for the victory of TDP, JSP, BJP candidates in Guntur district.

Nadendla Manohar along with other JSP leaders on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for the public meeting.

Later, speaking to the media, Manohar said Pawan Kalyan’s has forged an alliance with the TDP and BJP to prevent the split of anti-government votes and defeat the YSRCP in the ensuing elections.

He said the JSP is sailing with the TDP and BJP for the development of Andhra Pradesh and to ensure a bright future for the State. He urged the activists of the JSP, BJP and TDP activists to make Pawan’s public meeting a grand success.

Manohar flayed the YSRCP government for its failure to generate employment opportunities for the youth in the State. This has led to migration of the educated youth to other States in search of employment. He said it is an insult to the State.

The JSP leader expressed confidence that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance will come to power in AP in the ensuing Assembly polls.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X