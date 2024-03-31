Guntur: Pawan to address public meeting in Tenali on April 3

Guntur : JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan will address a public meeting in Tenali town on April 3.

As a part of his election campaign, Pawan will address the public meeting seeking people’s support to JSP candidate for Tenali Assembly constituency and party PAC chairman Nadendla Manohar and also for the victory of TDP, JSP, BJP candidates in Guntur district.

Nadendla Manohar along with other JSP leaders on Saturday reviewed the arrangements for the public meeting.

Later, speaking to the media, Manohar said Pawan Kalyan’s has forged an alliance with the TDP and BJP to prevent the split of anti-government votes and defeat the YSRCP in the ensuing elections.

He said the JSP is sailing with the TDP and BJP for the development of Andhra Pradesh and to ensure a bright future for the State. He urged the activists of the JSP, BJP and TDP activists to make Pawan’s public meeting a grand success.

Manohar flayed the YSRCP government for its failure to generate employment opportunities for the youth in the State. This has led to migration of the educated youth to other States in search of employment. He said it is an insult to the State.

The JSP leader expressed confidence that the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance will come to power in AP in the ensuing Assembly polls.

