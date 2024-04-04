Live
Just In
Guntur: Renovated Revenue Bhavan inaugurated
Guntur : District collector M Venugopal Reddy along with the AP Revenue Association state president Bopparaju Venkateswarulu, its secretary K Ramesh Kumar, joint secretary G Rajakumari inaugurated the renovated Revenue Bhavan at a cost of Rs 10 lakh at the Collectorate in Guntur on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, collector said that he will solve problems of the revenue employees and extend support to them.
He said Boppraju Venkateswaru always tries to solve problems of the employees and added that he had taken steps to set up medical camps for revenue employees.
Boppparaju Venkateswarulu said that the collector is conducting a special grievance weekly once to solve problems of the employees.
District Revenue Association president Kiran Kumar, APJAC Amaravati district chairman Kanaparthi Sangeetha Rao, APRSA secretary Divya Durga Devi and NTR district president Srinivas were present.