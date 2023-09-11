  • Menu
Guntur: Scholarships distributed to Brahmin students

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu distributing scholarship to a girl student in Guntur on Sunday
Guntur: Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu urged students to fix their goals and do hard work to achieve them. He distributed scholarships worth Rs 10 lakh to 152 poor and meritorious Brahmin students at a programme held at Brahmana Seva Samithi here on Sunday.

Speaking on this occasion, he urged the students to avail the benefits of the welfare schemes to pursue higher education. He said development is possible with education.

Auditor Vadlamani Ravi said that the samithi will extend its cooperation and support to the students who pursue higher education.

Brahmana Seva Samithi president R Lakshmipathi, corporator E Venkata Krishnamachari, Vadlamani Ravi distributed the scholarships.

Brahmana Seva Samithi leaders G Sanjeeva Rao, Vinod Kiran, Rama Krishana Rao, Venkata Krishna, Mangadevi were present.

