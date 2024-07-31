Live
Guntur: Three cops suspended
Guntur : Mangalagiri rural circle inspector Bhushanam was placed under suspension for his failure to check an attack on the TDP State party office in...
Guntur : Mangalagiri rural circle inspector Bhushanam was placed under suspension for his failure to check an attack on the TDP State party office in 2021.. Similarly, then sub-inspectors Lokesh, Kranthi Kiran were also suspended.
Guntur range IGP Sarva Sresta Tripathi issued orders to this effect,it is learnt. The Police officials who had information about the attack on the TDP state party office , , did not take precautionary measures to check the attack, it is learnt. . Police officials decided to take disciplinary action against , Vijay Kumar Reddy,alsol B.Ramesh Baby
