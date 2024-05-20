Live
Guntur: Tight security at strong rooms
Guntur: Guntur district SP Tushar Dudi informed that they have made elaborate security arrangements at strong rooms at Acharya Nagarjuna University in the backdrop of counting of votes to be taken up on June 4.
Speaking to media, he said according to the Election Commission norms, petrol bunks should not give diesel and petrol in the bottles and warned that he will take stern action against those who violate the orders, as per rules.
He said victory celebrations should not be conducted without the prior permission of the police department and warned that if anybody will create law and order problems, they will take stern action. He instructed officials to conduct inspections at the godowns where cracker stocks will be kept and added that police pickets will be set up at the problematic villages. He said election code of conduct and Section-144 of IPC is in force.