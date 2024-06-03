  • Menu
Guntur: Traffic diversion from tonight

People are urged to note the traffic diversion and cooperate with the police

Guntur: District SP Tushar Dudi informed that the traffic will be diverted to avoid inconvenience to the passengers on the occasion of counting of votes to be held on June 4.

He said traffic will be diverted from June 3 night from 10 pm to till the completion of counting of votes to be held at ANU.

Heavy and medium vehicles going from Guntur to Vijayawada will be diverted via Budampadu, and vehicles will reach Vijayawada via Tenali, Vemuru, Kollur, Penumudi Bridge, Gudivada and Hanuman Junction.

Similarly, the vehicles going to Bapatla will be diverted via Boyapalem, and Prathipadu. Heavy vehicles going to Vijayawada will not be allowed on the NH.

Similarly, the vehicles going from Guntur to Hyderabad will be diverted via Perecherla junction, Sattenapalli, and Piduguralla. Vehicles will not be allowed to Vijayawada. Similarly, vehicles going from Chilakaluripet to Hyderabad will be diverted to Guntur Y Junction, Chuttugunta Centre and Perecherla.

Vehicles going from Mangalagiri to Vijayawada will be diverted via Revendrapadu Junction, Tenali, Bhattiprolu, Penumudi via Vijayawada.

Emergency purpose vehicles going to ANU for counting of votes may go on the route. He urged the people to note the traffic diversion and cooperate with the police.

