Handloom sector needs to become self-sufficient: Minister Gudivada Amarnath

Vijayawada: KState government is committed to make handloom sector self-sufficient since number of people are living on it, next to agriculture, said Minister for Industries and Textiles Gudivada Amarnath.

On Friday, he inaugurated handloom showroom 'APCO Celebrations' here. He congratulated the APCO for opening such a wonderful showroom to attract the attention of the consumers in general and women in particular with Bridal Collection of Sarees.

Secretary of Industries and Textiles and Handlooms Mukesh Kumar Meena said that efforts were on to solve the problems of handloom workers and their associations.

APCO chairman Chillapalli Venkata Naga Mohan Rao said that people need not go to anywhere for Kanchi silk sarees since they are personally made by APCO. He exuded confidence that APCO Celebrations would become a household name soon.

APCO vice-chairman and managing director Chadalavada Nagarani said that APCO would open more such showrooms in near future to strengthen the handloom sector. She said that exhibition-cum-sales showrooms were being organised in Telangana, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi and the existing showrooms would be shifted to prominent places.

Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi, MLAs Malladi Vishnu and Velampalli Srinivas, Joint Director of Handlooms Kannababu, APCO chief marketing officer Ramesh Babu, divisional marketing officer Prasad Reddy and other officials also participated.Later, a fashion show with the latest collection of marriage special sarees was organised on the premises of the new showroom. Models from various states across the country attired in handloom sarees participated in the fashion show.