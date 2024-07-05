HC reprieve for YSRCP on buildings

Vijayawada: The AP High Court issued interim orders directing the state government to follow rules in demolition of YSRCP offices. It may be noted that several YSRCP leaders filed petitions in High Court over demolition of party offices in the state.

The High Court gave directions stating that the authorities should proceed following the due procedure of law. It allowed the petitioners to submit the explanations, if any, with all necessary documents and proofs in support of their claims within two weeks.

During the pendency of any of these proceedings before the authorities, there shall not be any coercive steps with respect to the buildings.

The power of demolition should be exercised by the respondent authorities only, the court said.