Heavy rush of Bhavani devotees at Durga temple

Vijayawada: The Indrakeeladri, the abode of Goddess Sri Kanakadurga, witnessed a heavy rush of devotees as Bhavani Deeksha came to an end on Sunday. The temple has been receiving a large number of devotees and the culmination of Deeksha had begun in the past three days. Long queues for Darshan were witnessed since Friday.

According to the devotees, it took about four hours to have a darshan on Sunday as about one and half lakh people came for Darshan. But they expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the management for the devotees.

All the roads in Vijayawada city are seen with vehicles carrying Bhavani devotees. In view of the heavy rush, the police imposed traffic restrictions at several places leading to the Durga temple. At one stage the police found it difficult to manage the flood of devotees. Police cancelled all the VIP darshans and decided to clear the queue lines.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said his government celebrated Dasara at Sri Kanaka Durga temple in a grand manner. In a message on X, the Chief Minister said it is our responsibility to protect our traditions. He said efforts have been made to provide spiritual atmosphere at the temple surroundings.

Meanwhile, as part of conclusion of Dasara celebrations, the temple priests performed Purnahuti. Earlier, the Utsavamurthi of presiding deity was taken to Krishna river on Saturday and pujas were performed to the deity on Hamsavahanam in river Krishna. This is a ritual that is performed every year on the concluding day of the nine-day Dasara festival.