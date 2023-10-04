Live
Just In
High command will decide on alliance partners, reiterates Purandeswari
Amidst the prevailing confusion over the Jana Sena alliance partners in the State, BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari on Tuesday announced that the State party would take the views expressed by Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan to the notice of the party high command.
It may be mentioned that Pawan during a recent public meeting in Krishna district stated that the Jana Sena and TDP will work together and defeat the YSRCP in the ensuing State Assembly elections.
Pawan had earlier expressed his solidarity with TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu and met him at the Central prison in Rajamahendravaram. The State BJP leaders too have been stating that JSP is their alliance partner in AP.
In this backdrop, Purandeswari on Tuesday said that the State party would take the views expressed by the Jana Sena chief to the notice of the BJP national leadership. She convened the party core meeting at the State BJP office here and discussed the party activities.
She reiterated that the national leaders will take a final decision on the alliance partners of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh.
Referring to the rule of the YSRCP government in the State, she said the Central government’s team noticed that the grants allocated to the local bodies in Andhra Pradesh were diverted for other purposes.