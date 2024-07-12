Himanshu Shukla is new I&PR commissioner

Vijayawada: Within 24 hours of ordering vigilance probe against the former information and public relations (I&PR) commissioner T Vijaykumar Reddy, the state government has appointed Himanshu Shukla IAS as the new commissioner for information and public relations department.

Shukla has been waiting for posting. He had earned a good name as district collector of Konaseema. It is interesting to note that two bridges were named after him in the district. This is a rare honour for any civil servant.

Himanshu had mobilised funds of about Rs 91 lakh from MP LADS, zilla parishad and district mineral fund to construct 75 feet long and 25 feet wide bridge which had provided major link to the 15,000 people of seven villages with Amalapuram town.

Following this, the people of these villages as a mark of gratitude to him named the bridge as Himanshu Shukla Rama Setu.

This bridge has benefitted the villagers of Lutukurru, Komarada, Makannapalem, Adurru, Madakapalli and Gogannamatham under Pasarlapudi Lanka village panchayat of Mamidikuduru mandal.

Not just this, earlier Shukla had taken keen interest in constructing another bridge connecting the villages of Mamidikuduru and Appanapalli which was also named after him as Shukla Varadhi.’’