Live
- PM Modi changes display picture on X to G20 summit venue Bharat Mandapam
- India gets ready to host G20 summit amid fragmented geopolitical environment
- Delhi Trees decked up with Marigold garlands for G-20
- Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge not invited to G20 gala dinner: Rahul Gandhi
- Farmers face hardships over reduction of tomato prices in Telugu states
- Prez invites Ex PMs CMs for G 20 Dinner on Saturday
- Hasina daughter joins mother in G20 summit, speculation rife on possible political role
- Gold rises Rs 100; silver remains flat
- World Bank praises India's digital infrastructure for its transformative potential
- India or Bharat? Panic reactions, distraction tactics, says Rahul Gandhi By Aditi Khanna
Just In
I will contest for third time from Vijayawada, says MP Kesineni
He said that TDP Supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu is an honest person
VIJAYWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) once again asserted that he is with the Telugu Desam Party and will be in fray ensuing elections from the same party and same Parliament constituency.
He further said that only public service is important in the politics and added that posts would come one after other.
The MP participated in an international school laying stone foundation ceremony at Kanchikacherla of NTR District Today. Addressing the media he said that TDP supremo Nara Chandra Babu Naidu was the honest person in the country's politics and asserted that Chandra Babu Naidu have been striving for the development of the AP for the past 40 years.
He also informed that Chandra Babu was a spotless leader of corruption in his entire political life. Referring to the IT notices, MP Kesineni said that it was not a big deal and opined that it was a routine issue. He further said that this sort of issues were just for timebeing enjoyments..