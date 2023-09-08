I will contest for third time from Vijayawada, says MP Kesineni

VIJAYWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) once again asserted that he is with the Telugu Desam Party and will be in fray ensuing elections from the same party and same Parliament constituency.

He further said that only public service is important in the politics and added that posts would come one after other.

The MP participated in an international school laying stone foundation ceremony at Kanchikacherla of NTR District Today. Addressing the media he said that TDP supremo Nara Chandra Babu Naidu was the honest person in the country's politics and asserted that Chandra Babu Naidu have been striving for the development of the AP for the past 40 years.

He also informed that Chandra Babu was a spotless leader of corruption in his entire political life. Referring to the IT notices, MP Kesineni said that it was not a big deal and opined that it was a routine issue. He further said that this sort of issues were just for timebeing enjoyments..



