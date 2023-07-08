IDCS interior design expo launched

Vijayawada: AP Planning Board Vice-Chairman and Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu launched the three-day IIID Design Confluence and Showcase (IDCS) at SS Convention Centre here on Friday. The event is jointly organised by Indian Institute of Interior Designers Amaravathi Regional Centre and Acar Info Media Pvt Ltd.

After inaugurating the event, MLA Vishnu said that architecture and interior designing sectors have been getting importance day by day. He congratulated the organisers for conducting this showcase in Vijayawada with the aim of making available various interiors to the citizens.

IIID President Jignesh Modi said that the design showcases would be exhibited for three days and added that apart from that, students’ workshops will also be conducted. He said that around 500 famous interior designers are attending the event from across the country. He further informed that the interior designers will also conduct workshops during the event. Event Convener Balarkha Therli, Acar Media Managing Director Kamal Khokani, BNI Vijayawada Executive Director Jai Desai, and others participated.