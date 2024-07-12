Industrial development our top priority: Minister Parthasarathy

Eluru: State Information, Public Relations and Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said that government will work for industrial development and help aspiring entrepreneurs in the state in a friendly environment.

A review meeting on industry, environment and labour safety was held here on Thursday. Eluru Member of Parliament Putta Mahesh Kumar presided over the meeting and Minister Parthasarathy was the chief guest. Speaking at the meeting, Minister Parthasarathy said that the state will be on the path of development only when it achieves industrial development along with agriculture. He said that the government is giving first priority to encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs, development and expansion of industries.

Due to the chaotic decisions taken by the previous government, the industrial development in the state was stunted, and the meeting was held to correct such an environment and find out the problems of the industrialists and solve them.

As there is a suitable environment for setting up industries in the state, many entrepreneurs across the country and the state are queuing up to set up industries in the state, which is auspicious for the development of the state. The minister suggested that the concerned authorities should take special initiative to find a solution to the problems raised by the industrialists in the meeting.

MP Putta Mahesh Kumar said that many industrialists in the district have asked him to solve their problems and the previous government did not pay attention to the problems of industrialists in the district during the last 5 years.

He said that the government will support all those who establish industries, and with the encouragement provided by the government, more industries will be set up in the district and the existing industries will be expanded. He said that necessary assistance will be provided for the establishment of new industries and for the expansion of industries.

Those setting up industries in the district were asked to provide job opportunities to the locals in their industries.

He said that proposals have been sent to the government asking to reduce the area of Kolleru sanctuary from 5th to 3rd contour, to declare 10 km area from 5th contour to 3rd contour as ‘green zone’ and for establishment of non-polluting industries. Preparations are being made to organise ‘Job Melas’ every week from September in the district. Collector K Vetri Selvi said that the concerned departments will issue permits to aspiring entrepreneurs who come forward to set up industries in the district at the time specified in the Single Window Scheme.

Kaikaluru MLA Dr Kamineni Srinivas said that the first step has been taken for industrial development in the district. The government is encouraging the establishment of large-scale industries to provide job opportunities to them in our state to change such a situation.

Chintalapudi legislator Songa Roshan Kumar urged industrialists to come forward to undertake works in public- private partnership for the construction of roads and other infrastructure in the vicinity of industries.

Polavaram MLA Chirri Balaraju said that Polavaram is a backward tribal area and asked them to establish industries in their area and provide employment opportunities to the tribal people.

Many industrialists expressed their problems.

MLAs Badeti Radhakrishnaiah (Chanti), Patsamatla Dharmaraju, DRO D Pushpamani, RDOs NSK Khajavali, K Addaiah, Y Bhavanishankari, District Industries Centre General Manager V Adiseshu, Pollution Control Board EE Venkateswara Rao, Deputy Inspector of Factories R Trinadha Rao, Deputy Commissioner of Labor Department P Srinivas, APIIC Zonal Manager K Babji, Horticulture Department DD Rammohan, DPO Thoothika Srinivas Viswanath and representatives of various industries of the district were present.