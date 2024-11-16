Jagan govt didn’t pay even kids’ chikki bills: FM

Vijayawada: Finance minister Payyavula Keshav said the NDA alliance government is trying to set the state economy right and conducted a study for five months on the issue after coming to power. Stating that the YSRCP government had destroyed the state economy in its five years rule, he pointed out that it had not even paid schoolchildren’s chikki bills and developmental works were crippled.

Keshav was replying to general discussion for the third and last day of state budget in Assembly on Friday. Earlier, 30 MLAs spoke on budget. The minister in his reply, explained how the state government is repaying the debts and allocating funds for the developmental works and welfare schemes.

He said the state government sanctioned Rs 1,450 crore to village panchayats and Rs 300 crore to municipalities in the last five months for the developmental works. He alleged that the YSRCP government had not sanctioned funds to panchayats and neglected their development.

“The NDA government has sanctioned Rs 800 crore for road and highway repair works in Andhra Pradesh and cleared Rs 175 crore pending bills for the chikkis distributed to children. The YSRCP government had not even schoolkids’ chikki bills,” he said.

The minister said Rs 200 crore bills of Neeru-Chettu works were cleared and Rs1,200 crore was released to roads and buildings department.

Keshav said the government has increased the social security pensions to Rs 4,000 and securing funds for Polavaram project works from the Central government. Industrial corridors will be constructed, and foundation will be laid for new railway zone very soon.

He said industrial giants like Reliance, Tata, Godrej are coming forward to set up industries in the state and entrepreneurs are regularly meeting the Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to discuss investment opportunities.

The finance minister lashed out at former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and YSRCP government accusing them of destroying the state’s economy. Expressing happiness over 30 MLAs speaking on the budget in Assembly and giving suggestions on how to improve the economy, he assured that their suggestions will be taken into consideration.