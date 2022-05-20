Jagan govt doesn't like criticism: Lokesh

Vijayawada: TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday accused the YSRCP government of turning 'grossly insensitive' to endless criticism over the alarming condition of the roads in the state. Lokesh said the government was showing zero response even though the people were complaining about bad and non-motorable roads.

In a statement here on Thursday, TDP leader termed it 'pitiable' that the rulers of neighbouring states were showing Andhra Pradesh as an example for under-development and retrogression. Even apolitical personalities like Chinna Jeeyar Swami were commenting on the bad condition of the roads in the state.

He released a video in which China Jeeyar commented that the latest road journey from Jangareddygudem to Rajamahendravaram would go down as a 'memorable event'. China Jeeyar made this observation while mentioning the potholes and the tough travel conditions on this stretch.

Condemning the 'arrogance' of YSRCP leaders, Nara Lokesh objected to ex-minister Avanthi Srinivas threatening a media journalist by his caste. Avanthi Srinivas had tried to intimidate journalist Ganesh at a Rythu Bharosa event at Padmanabham mandal in Vizag district.

He blamed that Avanthi Srinivas had verbally abused the farmers who raised their voice and a police officer for not restraining the farmers also during the event.