Jagan helping poor realise their dreams: Vijaysai Reddy

Vijayawada: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu does not know what the dreams of the poor are. He has no right to talk about people-friendly schemes. What Naidu could not achieve in 14 years or his rule was achieved by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in just three years, said YSRCP party national general secretary and MP V Vijayasai Reddy.

Addressing party workers on Monday on the occasion of completion of three years of YSRCP government in power, Vijayasai Reddy lashed at Naidu. He said Chandrababu promised to waive off the agricultural loans to the tune of Rs 87,000 crore but he miserably failed in fulfilling his promise. He had also promised to the DWCRA women that his government would waive off Rs 14,000-crore loan, but once in power, forgot his promise.

Reddy said Jagan was a hero who was helping the poor to realise their dreams. While Chandrababu focussed only on developing Hyderabad in the undivided Andhra Pradesh, he did nothing for the poor and downtrodden sections here. He said Naidu did not implement any public welfare schemes.

Vijayasai Reddy challenged the opposition leader to launch a mass contact programme on the lines of the Gadapa-Gadapaki programme and then see the reaction of the people. He said the people would beat the TDP party leader if he attempted to explain his achievements to them.