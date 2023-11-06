Jagan should speak up on KCR’s comments: Devineni Uma

Vijayawada : Devineni Uma on Monday took to X social media platform and said AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has neglected the roads in the State for the past four and a half years. He said that Telangana CM and Ministers are also making fun of Jagan's rule.



He criticized Jagan for not caring about the plight of the people. He said that they are counter-attacking the opposition who questioned the government. He demanded Jagan to open his mouth on the comments made by the Chief Minister of the neighboring state. The video of Telangana Chief Minister KCR and Minister Harish Rao's comments was shared on the X platform.

In the video, Harish commented that if KCR does not come again, we will also face same fate like Amaravati. KCR's comment on the plight of AP roads is in the video.