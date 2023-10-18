Jagananna Bhuhakku-Bhuraksha: Complete third phase survey by Jan 2024, officials told

Vijayawada: The 15th Cabinet Sub-Committee on Bhuhakku-Bhuraksha led by Ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Dharmana Prasada Rao and government chief advisor Ajeya Kallam directed the officials to complete the Jagananna Bhuhakku-Bhuraksha scheme third phase survey by January 2024.

The Cabinet sub-committee conducted a review meeting at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Tuesday on the ongoing integrated land survey in the State. The Ministers said that in the first and second phases, the land survey was completed in 4,000 villages and land documents were distributed.

They said that the Central government and five State governments appreciated the ongoing land survey in AP and a team of officials representing the Centre and some States visited AP to study the land survey.

The Committee members said that drone survey has been completed in 13,072 villages. In the third phase, survey was completed in 360 villages so far. They said that the survey has to be conducted in 13 urban and local bodies covering 15.02 lakh acres.

CCLA Sai Prasad, Special Chief Secretary (Mines) Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, Principal Secretary (PR & RD) B Rajasekhar, Commissioner of land survey Siddharth Jain, PR & RD Commissioner Suryakumari and Commissioner for Municipal administration Koteswara Rao were present.