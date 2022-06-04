Jagananna housing unit costs 2.15 lakh: Collector

Vijayawada(NTR District): NTR District Collector S Dilli Rao said the district administration will complete Jagananna Housing units each at a cost of Rs 2.15 lakh, out of which Rs 1.80 lakh would be sanctioned by the government.

The Collector along with Central MLA Malladi Vishnu, West MLA Velampalli Srinivas, city Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi, Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar conducted a review meeting with the officials at the Collectorate here on Friday and enquired about the progress of housing works in the city.

The Collector said the district administration would complete each unit of house at Rs 2.15 lakh with all basic amenities. Stating that the VMC officials and the contractors have reached an agreement on it, he informed layouts are designed at Vanukuru, Uppuluru, Vedurupavuluru, Kondapavuluru, Surampalli, Velagaleru and Kondapalli. He said the housing construction works are underway in the layouts except Kondapalli.

In the second phase, layout will be developed at Godavarru, Sunnampadu, Munagapadu, Velpuru, Mutyalapadu, Kowvuluru etc. Collector said basic amenities will be provided with Rs 70 crore in Jagananna colonies.

Mayor R Bhagyalakshmi requested the Collector for early payment of bills to the beneficiaries constructing the houses individually. She underlined the need to create awareness on the progress of the housing works.

MLA Vishnu requested the Collector to provide all amenities to the beneficiaries.