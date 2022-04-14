Jogi Ramesh takes stock of housing scheme

Vijayawada: Minister for housing Jogi Ramesh appealed to the officials to speed up the constructions of houses under Navaratnaalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme within the stipulated time. He said the Chief Minister aims to provide the houses to all the homeless families of the state under this scheme.

The minister interacted with the officials and reviewed the ongoing housing programme in the state here on Wednesday. He would be taking the charge of the ministry on April 18.

Special chief secretary Ajay Jain, managing director Narayana Bharath Guptha, joint managing director Shiva Prasad, executive director M Kamalakara Babu, chief engineer GV Prasad and other senior officials of the housing department attended the meeting.

Jogi Ramesh also said that an action plan would be chalked out to identify the problems in layouts and issues would be solved soon. "All the employees in the housing department shall coordinate with other line department officials to complete the infrastructure works in the layouts. All the infrastructural works like electricity, water, roads, drainages shall be ready to facilitate beneficiaries to complete their houses at the earliest."

He also opined that all the Jagananna colonies will become model colonies in the state.

Special CS Ajay Jain explained in detail the purpose of programme and how the construction work is going on in the state. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh housing corporation employees joint action committee members felicitated the minister on the occasion.

Minister appealed to the association representatives to ensure involvement of all the employees in the completion of government works on time. Chairman JAC, DS Subhramanyam, general secretary V Dasardha Sarma and other employees greeted the minister.