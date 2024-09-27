JSP activists demand apology from Perni Nani

Vijayawada: Tension prevailed near the residence of Krishna district YSRCP president and former minister Perni Nani in Machilipatnam on Thursday as the Jana Sena party activists staged a protest demanding that Nani should tender apology to Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for making some objectionable personal comments about his religion and political stand.

Perni Nani on Thursday made some personal comments against Pawan Kalyan stating that he took Baptism a long time ago and he has no stability. These comments sparked protests in Machilipatnam. Scores of JSP functionaries staged a protest near the residence of Perni Nani and demanded an apology.

On the other hand, the YSRCP activists also reached the residence of Perni Nani and raised slogans against Pawan Kalyan. There was a standoff with the two sides at loggerheads. Perni Kittu, son of Perni Nani, convinced the YSRCP functionaries to calm down.

Tight security was posted since morning near the residence of Perni Nani as JSP functionaries prepared to stage a protest. Police spoke to the two sides and pacified them.

Former minister Perni Nani is the strong critic of JSP president and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan. Pawan Kalyan also hit back at Perni Nani and two leaders were indulged in verbal attacks in recent months particularly before the polls. The two leaders belong to the same Kapu caste.

Perni Nani has stated that he was not afraid of Pawan Kalyan and the JSP. He alleged Pawan Kalyan is provoking the party workers and may instigate violence. He said if the police stay silent there is a possibility of political violence in Machilipatnam.

On the other hand, political differences between the Kapu leaders and functionaries did not cross redline in Machilipatnam. Krishna district is peaceful compared to the Palnadu district, which witnessed violence during the elections. Erstwhile Krishna district is known for harmony among the political parties and no serious violent clashes were reported in recent years. But, the statements being made by some leaders may cause political disturbances in the erstwhile Krishna district and can lead to violence in future.