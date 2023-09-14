Kadapa: 550 students take part in youth festival

Kadapa (YSR district) : District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) district secretary-cum-senior judge S Kavitha on Wednesday said that youth festivals will provide ideal platform for youth to prove their talent hiding in them.

Participating in as chief guest in the conclusion programme of one-day district level Youth Festival organised by District Youth Services (DYS) department at Saint Joseph Junior College here on Wednesday, the DLSA secretary recalled the speeches Swamy Vivekananda and advised the youth to participate in youth festivals to showcase their skills in various fields.

Corporation 47th division corporator and AP State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) member Sripaka Suresh stressed the need for larger participation of youth in festivals. STEP CEO Sai Grace said that over 550 people participated in various events held in folk dance, photography, folk songs, story writing, poster making etc in the event. Prizes were distributed to the winners on the occassion.

Nehru Yuvakendra district officer Manikanta, Saint Joseph Junior College Correspondent Arogya Swamy and others were present.