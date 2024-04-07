Kadapa: Sharmila demands justice to slain leader Viveka

Kadapa : Pradesh Congress Committee president and Kadapa Lok Sabha candidate of the party YS Sharmila Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and BJP here on Saturday. With fervour and determination, Sharmila reiterated her commitment to upholding the legacy of her late father YS Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR) and advocating for the rights of the people of Kadapa.

She accused Jagan Mohan Reddy of being subservient to the BJP, alleging that his governance has been marred by betrayal and broken promises. She condemned the lack of progress on crucial issues such as Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh and the completion of the Kadapa Steel Plant, attributing the delays to Jagan's alleged capitulation to BJP interests.



Drawing attention to the unresolved murder of her uncle YS Vivekananda Reddy, Sharmila demanded justice for the slain leader. She criticised Jagan's administration for its failure to apprehend the perpetrators and lamented the lack of progress in the investigation, questioning the sincerity of the Chief Minister's commitment to truth and accountability.



Throughout her impassioned address, Sharmila reiterated her allegiance to the Congress party and its principles, positioning herself as a champion of secularism and social justice. She vowed to continue her fight against what she perceives as the injustices perpetuated by the ruling YSRCP and BJP alliance, promising to be a vocal advocate for the people of Kadapa if elected as their Member of Parliament.



Amidst her campaign activities, Sharmila also visited the Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa town, where she participated in special prayers, seeking blessings for her electoral journey.



