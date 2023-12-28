Kakinada: Crime rate drops 18% in Kakinada district

Kakinada : The crime rate in the district was decreased by 18 per cent due to effective functioning of police department and implementation of various reforms. 8,549 cases were registered in 2022 and 7,019 cases were registered in 2023.

Addressing media here on Wednesday, SP S Satish Kumar said that 1,036 petitions received in the Spandana programme in 2021 were resolved completely. In 2022, as many as 2,480 petitions were received and were resolved.

He said that 2,929 petitions were received in 2023, of which 2,902 were resolved and 325 are pending.

In 2022, a total of 1,481 petitions were received in the JKC (Jaganannaku Chebudam) and they all the petitions were resolved. In 2023, as many as 1,537 petitions were received and 1,517 were resolved. About 358 fatal accidents were recorded in 2022 and 295 in 2023 Kakinada district secured 6th position in the state for solving problems.

In 2023, about 440 cases of accidents were reported. He said that there is a drop of 22 per cent in the accidents. The establishment of a system of zones for road safety, identification and rectification of black spots, and police vigilance have yielded successful results.

The SP said that the ‘No Accident Day’ programme has been introduced and police personnel have been deployed at the main intersections on all days. In 2022, about 2,120 drunk and driving cases were registered, while in 2023, a total 5,609 cases were registered. 10, 505 cases have been registered against people for consuming alcohol in public places.

In 2022, as many as 32 murders took place and in 2023, the number was restricted to 21. 130 cases of house theft were registered last year and 112 this year.

He said that the percentage of identification of criminals and recovery of property has increased. Cases of harassment against women have reduced from 844 to 555. A total of 16,803 people have registered for the Disha mobile app.