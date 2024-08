Kanipakam Brahmotsavam posters released

Vijayawada: Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy released Brahmotsavam-2024 wallposters and Ganesh Deeksha booklets of Swayambhu Sri Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy Temple, Kanipakam, at his office in the Secretariat in Vijayawada on Friday. Kanipakam Brahmotsavams are scheduled to take place from September 7 to 27.

Puthalapattu MLA Dr Kalikiri Murali Mohan, Endowments Commissioner Satyanarayana and Temple EO K Vani presented the invitation to the Minister. Later, Vedic scholars offered blessings to the Minister and presented him Swami’s sacred cloths, Teertha Prasadam and a portrait.

AEO Vidyasagar Reddy, former temple chairman Mani Naidu, former Kanipakam sarpanch Madhusudhan, constituency leaders and others were present.