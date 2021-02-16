KDCA U-19 team announced

Vijayawada: Krishna District Cricket Association (KDCA) on Monday announced the district Under-19 boys' team. The team was selected after open net trials and conduct of probables team matches.

Following are the members of the team. V Vishal (Captain), P Anatha Karthikeya (V-C) (WK), B Pavan, Sk Kazamoiddhin (WK), M Krishna Sai, G Prudvi, B Vishal Yadev, MD Kasim, M Susanth Naidu, M Maanas, Ch Nithik, M Pradeep, Ch Hemanth Vignesh, M Chirudeep, G Chanti, K Prudvi Prasanth and PK Sri Chakri.

M Ravindra Chowdary, Secretary, KDCA announced the team.