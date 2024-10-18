Kesineni, Udaya Bhanu vow to work together

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni and newly appointed JSP NTR district president and former MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu have decided to work together for the development of the NTR district and strengthen the alliance parties.

Udaya Bhanu had recently quit the YSRCP and joined JSP in the presence of JSP president Pawan Kalyan. Udaya Bhanu on Thursday visited the NTR Bhavan, the office of the Vijayawada MP at Guru Nanak colony and the two leaders discussed political activities in the district and decided to work in coordination for the development of the NTR district. Kesineni Sivanath had welcomed Udaya Bhanu and greeted on his appointment as the president of the JSP.

They decided to work together for the victory of the MLC candidate by enrolling voters. The two leaders discussed the ensuing MLC elections and decided to work for the victory of MLC NDA candidate Alapati Rajendra Prasad, who has been contesting for the Krishna and Guntur graduates constituency MLC elections. Sivanath said the voters are ready to vote for the NDA candidate and stated that he would work with Udaya Bhanu for the development of the district. Udaya Bhanu said he would try to strengthen the JSP in seven assembly segments of NTR district. He said AP will be developed under the leadership of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan.

JSP Andhra zone convener B Sankar, Jana Sena Central segment in-charge B Vamsi and other leaders were present.