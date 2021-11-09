Kin of Covid victims queue up for ex-gratia in Vijayawada

Vijayawada, Vijayawada News, Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh News Scores of people submitted applications at the Sub-Collector office in Vijayawada to get the exgratia announced by the State government to the kin of the Covid victims.

The State government had announced to pay Rs 50,000 to the kin of the Covid victims and asked the family members to submit the application. The applicants have to submit an application, family members' certificates, Xerox copy of the death certificate, white ration card, Covid report, bank account passbook Xerox copy and Aadhaar card.

Krishna district Collector J Nivas said the applications are available at the tashildar, municipal and RDO offices in the district. He said the helpline with phone number of 9908664635 has been arranged to furnish information to the applicants.

He said a special desk is arranged at the Collectorate to give assistance to the families of the Covid victims. However, the exgratia rule is not applicable to the children, who are being benefitted under other schemes, which implemented to the families of Covid victims.