Kodali Nani dismisses 'malicious propaganda' on debts

Vijayawada: Minister for civil supplies Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) lashed out at Leader of Opposition in Assembly N Chandrababu Naidu for indulging in "malicious propaganda" on the state government's debts. He also lambasted the TDP chief for supporting MLC P Ashok Babu, who allegedly forged educational certificates during his government service.

Addressing a press conference at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Friday, the minister said that the state's debt was only about Rs 99,000 crore until 2014, but during Chandrababu's rule it went to Rs 3.7 lakh crore in just five years. "The debt could have increased to Rs 14.8 lakh crore if the current government went on a borrowing spree like Chandrababu, but it is only around Rs 6 lakh crore," he said.

The minister alleged that Chandrababu had only done graphics and abandoned the state, while Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy delivered welfare schemes in a transparent manner through DBT (direct benefit transfers) without any corruption and stood by the people in times of Covid crisis.

He claimed that the current government has spent funds for building infrastructure like new medical colleges, revamping schools, colleges, hospitals, and many more.

Further, he accused Chandrababu Naidu of 'instigating' his party leaders to create chaos on the formation of new districts. Chandrababu should be ashamed when his own party people are opposing the NTR name for the Vijayawada district, he said.

On the arrest of TDP MLC Ashok Babu, Kodali Nani said that everyone is equal before the law, and pointed out that it was not YSRCP leaders who lodged a complaint against him, but one of his colleagues who reported his fake certificate and sought investigation. The CID registered the case and law will take its own course, he said while faulting Chandrababu for 'supporting' Ashok Babu who used fake degree certificates to get promoted.

Meanwhile, at a separate press conference, YSRCP spokesperson Yanamala Nagarjuna Yadav also criticsed Ashok Babu for using fake certificates and snatching opportunity of others to get promotion.

He said that CID arrested him as per the instructions from Lokayukta, and flayed TDP leaders for supporting irregularities of Ashok Babu.