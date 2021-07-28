Krishna district stands first in housing loan disbursal

Vijayawada: Stating that Krishna district stood first in sanction of loans for construction of houses in the State, district Collector J Nivas said on Tuesday that housing loan were sanctioned to 11,419 members of the self-help groups in the district.

Nivas was the chief guest to the housing loan disbursement programme conducted by Indian Bank at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram here. The bank managers, self-help group members and others participated in the event. The Collector handed over Rs14.75 crore to 2,950 beneficiaries.

Addressing on the occasion, the Collector said that he was delighted to see that Krishna district stood first in the state in sanction of housing loans under Jagananna colonies. He said housing loans were sanctioned to 11,419 beneficiaries in the district. He praised the Indian Bank for coming forward to sanction loans to the women for construction of houses. Under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme loans can be sanctioned up to Rs.1 lakh.

Stating that owning a house is compulsory for everyone, he said that loan amount will be very useful to the beneficiaries in the initial stages of the construction. Nivas said the government has assured of sanctioning Rs1.80 lakh to the beneficiaries and bills will be paid every week. He said groups will be formed with 20 to 25 members for easy supervision of the construction of houses. He said some beneficiaries could not go to the construction site regularly and so groups will be formed with members. He said the beneficiaries have the choice to choose the contractors. The government would pay money to the contractor on behalf of the beneficiaries, he added.

Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh suggested the beneficiaries to construct the houses as early as possible and wished that the housing warming ceremony should be conducted soon.

Indian Bank zonal manager K V Rajasekhar Rao said the additional loans were sanctioned to the beneficiaries on the request of district Collector J Nivas. He said every family must own a house.

Indian Bank Vijayawada Microsat branch manager G Rambabu said the bank sanctioned loans to the tune of Rs.13.19 crore in three circles of the city. Beneficiaries expressed happiness over the sanction loans for construction of houses.