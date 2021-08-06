Krishna flood: Vijayawada residents urged to evacuate before flood arrives

Vijayawada: With over five lakh cusecs of flood water released from Pulichintala reservoir due to breakdown of one crest gate, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation is gearing up to evacuate residents living in Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Taraka Rama Nagar and other colonies on the banks of Krishna river.

The VMC officials visited the colonies on Thursday and alerted the people to move to the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium where rehabilitation centre is arranged. They made arrangements to provide food, drinking water and other facilities to the displaced families. VMC officials are trying to convince the people to relocate to the stadium as there is threat to their colonies.

VMC Commissioner Prasanna Venkatesh and officials of the medical and health, engineering and other departments visited the colonies on the banks of Krishna river and asked the residents to move to the IGMC Stadium because their houses may be inundated with release of over five lakh cusecs water from Pulichintala Project.

Due to breakdown of one gate of the Pulichintala reservoir, the irrigation department is releasing floodwater. The floodwater inflows are already increasing in Prakasam barrage.

Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Taraka Ramanagar and Balajinagar are located downstream of Varadhi and will be inundated with release of over five lakh cusecs floodwater. The VMC also arranged 11 tractors to evacuate people to the IGMC stadium and staff is deployed to create awareness among the residents on the flood threat.

On the other hand, the residents are not willing to move from their homes due to fear of thefts. These residents are habituated to the floods problem and take shelter on the Karakatta for two to four days till floodwater recedes in the river and go back to their homes.

The residents will land in trouble, if the floodwater suddenly surges during Thursday night or Friday morning. They can't move to safe place with all their belongings within a short span of time.

The floodwaters will inundate the low-lying areas very quickly giving no time to move to the safer place. Moreover, the residents can't escape fast due to the darkness.