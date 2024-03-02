Kurnool: TDP’s delay on candidate ups number of aspirants

Kurnool : With the delay in finalising TDP candidate for Kurnool Lok Sabha seat, the number of aspirants is increasing by every passing day. It is said that TDP has decided to give Lok Sabha ticket to a BC candidate.

Till recently there were only two persons, one from Kurva and another from Yadava community (both belong to BC community). Both leaders, Kurva Nagaraju and Ram Pullaiah Yadav have claimed that party chief N Chandrababu Naidu assured them to give the ticket and started campaigning, though no final decision was taken.

After a thorough survey, the name of the contesting candidate would be announced. Sources informed that in view of the changing political situation in the State, TDP is gaining ground and hence demand for tickets is also high.

One more interesting factor is that almost all aspirants are well educated and hail from educated family background. YSRCP leader Gummanur Jayaram had refused to contest from the seat.

Apart from Kurva Nagaraju and Ram Pullaiah Yadav, cardiologist Dr P Chandrasekhar (Kurva community), Dr Lakshmi Prasad (Amelio Hospitals), Income Tax (IT) expert working as OSD to Haryana Governor BA Bhanu Shankar, Bathina Lakshmi Narayana of Adoni (Industrialist), Nagaraju Yadav (Kurnool town president), senior project manager at Satyam Ventures Engineering services MK Rajasekhar and Kurva Parmesh, resident of Devanakonda and working as a professor at Delhi University were intensively trying for the ticket. Apart from these aspirants, its learnt that sitting YSRCP MP Dr Sanjeev Kumar is also in the race and may quit the ruling party.

Sources said that Chandrababu Naidu is conducting surveys regarding the family background, winning chances of each candidate. However, it is said that cardiologist Dr P Chandrasekhar has an edge over other aspirants as of now.