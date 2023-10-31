  • Menu
KVB opens branch in Nandigama

RDO A Raveendra inaugurating Karur Vysya Bank branch at Nandigama on Monday
Highlights

826th branch of Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) was opened at Nandigama of NTR district on Monday.

Vijayawada: 826th branch of Karur Vysya Bank (KVB) was opened at Nandigama of NTR district on Monday. Nandigama RDO A Raveendra inaugurated the new branch and ATM along with Assistant General Manager KVS Prasad, Divisional Operating Officer IV Subramanyam, Branch Head Duddu Pavan Kumar and other bank officials.

Assistant General Manager KVS Prasad said that Vijayawada division has 53 branches and this Nandigama branch is 54th one under Vijayawada division. The division did Rs 6,710.52 crore business as on 30 September, 2023. He further said that KVB established in 1916 with Rs 1,00,000 capital and as on 31 March, 2023, the bank has reached capital of Rs 160.41 crore with a net profit of Rs 1,106.09 crore.

Divisional Operating Officer IV Subrahmanyam stated that the bank will extend digital banking services to the people of the vicinity and requested their cooperation in serving technological products for safe and secure banking transactions.

Dr K Manasa, Gayatri and others attended.

