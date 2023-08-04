KVPS, SFI demand govt to withdraw GOs 107, 108

Vijayawada: The Civil society organisations and student unions have demanded the state government to immediately withdraw the G.O.107 and G.O.108 which were recently released by the government related to the MBBS course in the Government medical colleges.

The government issued the orders allocating 35 per cent seats in five newly built medical college in the state under the self-financing courses. The students have to pay Rs 12 lakh per year to study the MBBS under the self-financing scheme.

Kulavivaksha Vyatirekha Porata Sangham (KVPS) state general secretary Andra Malyadri, Students Federation of India (SFI) state general secretary A Ashok, Prajarogya Vedika state general secretary T Kameswara Rao, DYFI state president Y Ramu, Dalita Bahujana Front state leader Bangar Raj and other leaders of various associations conducted a round table conference at MBVK Bhavan on Thursday and strongly demanded the government to immediately withdraw the orders.

The leaders have expressed concern that the Dalit, Tribal and other weaker sections students could not pay Rs.12 lakh per year for MBBS course. They said the government colleges have to impart education free of cost and felt it is not justified to collect Rs 12 lakh from the parents.

The organisations announced the launching of an agitation across the state opposing the allotment of 35 percent seats under the Self finance course scheme. The leaders said the government has allocated 15 percent seats under the all India quota and 50 per cent in general category.

They expressed concern that the number of seats allocated to the Dalit and ST students under the rule of reservations will come down with allotment of 35 percent seats under the self finance scheme and demanded the government to cancel the orders immediately.