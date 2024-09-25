Laddu row takes twists & turns: Pawan fumes at ‘secularists’

Vijayawada: The Tirumala-Tirupati laddu controversy is taking new turns and twists. While the state government has speeded up the process of investigation to identify those who were responsible for the sacrilege, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan cautioned all those who have been making all kinds of comments, including some from the Telugu film industry.

Speaking to the media after offering prayer at Indrakeeladri, the temple of Goddess Durga on Tuesday, the Deputy CM said it was shocking that the former CM did not show any respect to the sentiments of hundreds of crores of people. Sacrilege of Tirumala temple and many other temples in the state had taken place during the YSRCP regime and what was unfortunate was even the officials who were responsible to implement the rules failed to do so.

He strongly objected to the remarks made by actor Prakash Raj, who in a X message platform said, “…It has happened in a state where you are a DCM .. Please Investigate ..Find out the Culprits and take stringent action. Why are you spreading apprehensions and blowing up the issue Nationally … We have enough Communal tensions in the Country. (Thanks to your friends in the Center). Reacting to this, Pawan Kalyan said that secularism cannot be one way traffic. It is always two-way traffic. Hinduism embraces all religions but it does not mean that Hindus cannot raise their voice when their sentiments are hurt.

Prakash Raj replied saying that Pawan should carefully read what he had tweeted. He said he was abroad in a film shooting and would explain in detail after his return.



Pawan also advised another actor Karthi to think twice before making comments on sensitive issues. Karthi immediately expressed his regret over the comments he made at a film function.

Pawan also warned the former additional advocate general Ponnavoulu Sudhakar Reddy to control his tongue and not to make irresponsible and illogical comments lest he will have to face consequences.

He said when a mistake takes place one should repent not to put foot in his mouth. He said several temples were desecrated during the previous regime. The perpetrators need to be punished. He wondered why the former TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy refused to attend the inquiry and another chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy staged a high drama at Tirumala on Monday.

Both of them converted Tirumala into a tourism and trading centre, he added. Pawan’s comments were supported by Union Minister of State Bandi Sanjay.

On the other hand Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of the Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand, termed the Tirupati laddu Prasadam controversy an "attack" on Hindu sentiments and demanded strict action against all those involved.