Legislative Council proceedings continue despite protests by main Oppn

Vijayawada: Legislative Council proceedings continued amidst the protests by TDP members on Thursday, the eighth day of the Budget session.

The TDP members continued the protests demanding that debate be held in Council on the hooch tragedy in Jangareddygudem, West Godavari district.

The TDP members alleged 45 persons lost lives after consumption of liquor and stated that the state government is responsible for the deaths.

However, Council chairman K Moshen Raju rejected the demand and asked the TDP members to co-operate to continue proceedings.

The Council chairman had not adjourned the House in spite of continuous protests by the Opposition members.

Ministers replied to the questions asked by the members. Civil supplies minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), women development and child welfare minister Taneti Vanitha, agriculture minister K Kannababu, municipal administration and urban development minister Botcha Satyanarayana, finance minister B Rajendranath Reddy and others participated in the discussions or gave replies to the questions.

On the first three days after presentation of Budget the chairman adjourned the House two or three times due to the protests.

But, on Thursday, the proceedings continued as usual amidst protests. The TDP members raised slogans against CM on the deaths reported in Jangareddygudem.

They insisted that debate should be held in the Council. But, the Chairman refused stating that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had already spoken on the subject in the Assembly.

The proceedings continued till 2 pm and later the Chairman adjourned the council meeting to Monday the March 20.

Ministers Kodali Nani, K Kannababu, Botcha Satyanarayana and others expressed displeasure on the protesting TDP members. The protests continued till the House was adjourned for the day.