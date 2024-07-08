Lokesh helps 25 differently-abled students

Guntur: Responding to a WhatsApp message, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh took initiative for the solution of the problems of the differently abled students and saved the future of the 25 differently abled students after the release of a GO.

According to sources, because of the initiative taken by Lokesh, 25 differently abled students got admissions in the IITs and NITs.

A differently abled student Maruthi Prudhvi Satyadev secured 170 rank in JEE advanced. With the rank, he has to get a seat in the Chennai IIT. The differently abled candidates are facing problems in downloading their certificate. A differently abled student brought the problem to the notice of Lokesh, who issued instructions to the officials and solved the problem of the differently abled.

According to the BIE norms, the differently abled would get one language exemption. The BIE officials are mentioning ‘E’ in the marks list for one subject. The Madras IIT officials asked the candidate to get marks for exempted language. Following the request of the candidate, Lokesh directed the BIE officials to issue a marks list with marks.

Later, they asked the candidate to get a GO for this. When the candidate sent the WhatsApp message, Lokesh directed to issue a GO to save the future of the differently abled. The GO benefited the 25 differently abled students who got admissions in the IITs and NITs. The students thanked Lokesh.