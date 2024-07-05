  • Menu
Lokesh worships Goddess Mahankali

Mahan Kali temple authorities presenting a portrait of Goddess Mahan Kali to Minister Nara Lokesh at the temple on Thursday
Mahan Kali temple authorities presenting a portrait of Goddess Mahan Kali to Minister Nara Lokesh at the temple on Thursday

Guntur: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh performed special pujas to Goddess Mahankali at Kantamraju Koduru village of Duggirala mandal in Palnadu district on Thursday.

He presented silk robes to Goddess Mahankali. Devastanam authorities welcomed him and offered teerdham and prasadam.

The temple priests blessed him with the Vedic hymns. Later, Lokesh directed the officials to prepare plans for the development of infrastructure at the temple. He instructed the officials to prepare plans for providing parking facilities for vehicles and development of roads. Later, he received petitions from the people.

