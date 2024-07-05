Live
- PM Modi congratulates Starmer after Labour Party's triumph in UK polls
- Researchers discover new T cells, genes related to immune disorders
- Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath have lost political ground: BJP MP Chief
- Maha govt tables Bill to prevent paper leaks with provisions of jail term, hefty fines
- Nikhil Kamath reunites with Aditya Narayan for the song 'Awargi'
- Two killed, 3 injured in multiple collisions in Patna
- Bhatti Vikramarka attends Pharmaceutical conference, announces plans for Pharma clusters
- Kohli thanks Mumbai Police for their hardwork during Team India's victory parade
- Shruti Haasan starts shooting for Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Coolie’
- Govt makes ISI mark mandatory for steel & aluminium utensils to ensure safety in kitchens
Lokesh worships Goddess Mahankali
Guntur: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh performed special pujas to Goddess Mahankali at Kantamraju Koduru village of Duggirala mandal in Palnadu district on Thursday.
He presented silk robes to Goddess Mahankali. Devastanam authorities welcomed him and offered teerdham and prasadam.
The temple priests blessed him with the Vedic hymns. Later, Lokesh directed the officials to prepare plans for the development of infrastructure at the temple. He instructed the officials to prepare plans for providing parking facilities for vehicles and development of roads. Later, he received petitions from the people.
