Low key celebrations mark Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan's birthday

Vijayawada: The 89th birthday celebrations of Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan were held at Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday on a low key. Due to prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, very few VIPs were permitted to meet the Governor personally and greet him on his birthday.

President of India Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy spoke to Governor Harichandan over phone and greeted him on his birthday. Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, home minister Amit Shah, former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TDP national general secretary N Lokesh, Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan, YSRCP MLCs Thalasila Raghuram, L Appi Reddy were among those who greeted the Governor and wished him a long happy and healthy life.

Special chief secretary to Governor RP Sisodia, joint secretary PS Surya Prakash, director of backward classes welfare department P Arjuna Rao, chairman of Indian Red Cross Society AP State chapter Dr D Sridhar Reddy, regional vigilance officer Madhav Reddy, Dr B Narendra Reddy and other officers and staff members of Raj Bhavan met the Governor and greeted him personally.

Earlier, priests of Sri Kanaka Durga temple offered temple prasadam and bestowed Asheervachanam on the Governor and his wife. On the occasion, a special lunch programme was organised for the orphan children of SKCV Boys Trust at Raj Bhavan.