Make a film on irrigation projects built during TDP rule, Uma dares RGV

VIJAYAWADA: Senior TDP leader and former minister Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao challenged film director Ram Gopal Varma to make movies on the irrigation projects constructed by the TDP.

Uma along with his supporters staged a protest near the Pavitra Sangamam, a confluence of Krishna and Godavari rivers in Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday.

Devineni Uma staged a protest criticising Ram Gopal Varma who is making a movie ‘Vyuham’ a political thriller and mainly focusing on the events that took place after the demise of former Chief Minister Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. The movie shooting is underway in Krishna and Guntur districts.

Uma has condemned the film shooting near the Prakasam barrage. He has staged a protest with his supporters and followers and performed Harathi near the Pavitra Sangamam. Godavari river waters have been diverted from Pattiseema project and these waters meet the Krishna river waters at Ibrahimpatnam.

Waters of the two rivers meet near the Pavitra Sangamam.

Speaking on the occasion, Uma said the YSRCP leaders criticised the TDP government for the construction of Pattiseema project and now they were using the same project waters to supply irrigation water to Krishna delta.

He challenged film director Ram Gopal Varma to make a movie on the projects constructed by the TDP government in the State. He alleged that Ram Gopal Varma was making a movie to defame the TDP and the party national president N Chandrababu Naidu.