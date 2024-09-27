Making Rahul PM of India is PCC agenda, says Sharmila

  • Menu
Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Y S Sharmila said the APCC is working with the agenda of making AICC leader and the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as Prime Minister of India.

She said her father Y S Rajasekhara Reddy too had a wish that Rahul Gandhi become the PM of India. Sharmila addressed the Congress executive body meeting in a private function hall on Friday.

Party AP affairs in-charge Manickam Tagore, CWC member N Raghuveera Reddy, AICC secretary Palak Varma, former Union minister Pallam Raju, former MP K V P Ramachandra Rao, former APCC chief Gidugu Rudra Raju, senior leaders J D Seelam, N Tulasi Reddy, S Sailajanath and others participated in the executive body meeting.

The APCC organised the first meeting of newly-appointed executive body on Friday. Sharmila addressing the party leaders exuded confidence that the Congress will be strengthened in Andhra Pradesh.

She said the party will take up the public issues at the grassroot level and try to achieve the goals. She reiterated that the party would fight on the state bifurcation issues and appealed to senior leaders to work together to reach the common agenda.

She alleged that the BJP is trying to implement its political agenda on public by force and stated the simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha and Assemblies is the BJP agenda.

