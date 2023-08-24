Mandali Buddha Prasad to stage Satyagraha Deeksha

Machilipatnam: AP Assembly former Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad called on Krishna district Superintendent of Police P Joshua, seeking permission to organise ‘Satyagraha Deeksha’ over Diviseema farmers’ problems on Puligadda Aqueduct.

The programme is slated to be held on August 25. Initially he approached Avanigadda DSP for permission, who denied permission. In view of this, on Wednesday he met the SP at his office in Machilipatnam.

Prior to the meeting with the SP, Buddha Prasad visited and inspected Puligadda Aqueduct. He stressed the need of conducting repairs to the Aqueduct.

Later, speaking to the media, Buddha Prasad said that though the police have not given permission, he will hold Satyagraha Deeksha at the Puligadda Aqueduct. He informed that the police told him to choose another place for the Satyagraha Deeksha as the aqueduct is in a weak condition. Further, he alleged that during the YSRCP rule, the irrigation sector has been fully neglected. During floods and cyclones, farmers of Diviseema lost their crops and assets, he said. As many as 70,000 acres of ayacut depend on the Puligadda Aqueduct. Despite allotting a fund of Rs 53 lakh to undertake repairs for the aqueduct, the authorities concerned did not undertake the works, the former Deputy Speaker alleged.