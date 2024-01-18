Mangalagiri: Don’t distort judges’ comments said Bonda Umamaheswara Rao

Mangalagiri : Maintaining that it is not correct to distort the comments made by the senior judges of Supreme Court, former MLA and TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao said here on Wednesday that it is nothing but a heinous act. Umamaheswara Rao told media persons at the party headquarters that the ruling YSRCP leaders could not prove in the past five years that the TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has resorted to even five paise corruption in the Skill Development case filed against him. Additional advocate general (AAG) Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy is acting as the YSRCP agent, Uma said and advised the AAG to at least stop now talking politics.

The comments made by the High Court and the Supreme Court judges are being distorted, particularly by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) officials, the AAG and the team of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he alleged. “Initially, the charges were made that Rs 3,300 crore corruption in the Skill Development case which was later brought down to Rs 317 crore and finally a misinformation campaign was launched that Rs 27 crore was diverted to the party fund,” he stated.

Uma felt that the cases against Chandrababu have been filed only for personal gains and pointed out that a senior judge of the Supreme Court has rejected the arguments of Jagan and the CID and said that Section 17A is applicable. Also, the High Court, while granting bail to Chandrababu, commented that the CID could not produce evidence even in a single case filed against Chandrababu and asked how the policy decisions of the earlier government could be attributed to the former chief minister, he pointed out.

Kodi Katti Seenu has been behind the bars for the past five years as Jagan did not attend the court hearings, Umamaheswara Rao said.