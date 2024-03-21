Mangalagiri: Pawan Kalyan wants JSP flag to fly in Razole again

Mangalagiri : Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan hoped that the flag of the party would fly once again in Razole Assembly constituency in the next elections. It may be recalled that the candidate of the Jana Sena was the lone winner during the last Assembly elections in 2019.

After meeting Jana Sena leader from Razole constituency and retired IAS officer Deva Varaprasad at the party headquarters here on Thursday, Pawan Kalyan said that voters of Razole placed immense confidence in the party and wished that this time also the voters would return the party candidate to the Assembly.

The party president elaborated on the action plan of the cadre in the forthcoming elections.

Varaprasad was handed over the rules and regulations to file the nomination papers and the plan of action to undertake electioneering in the constituency.