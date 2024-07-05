Mango market yard to be set up in Nuzvid by next season

Eluru: State Information and Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy participated in a face-to-face programme with mango farmers to discuss their problems and setting up of a market yard with the participation of businessmen, concerned officials, and scientists in Nuzvid on Thursday.

Speaking at the programme, he stressed the need to work with unity to bring global recognition to Nuziveedu mangoes. Mango farmers from Nuzvid, Chatrai, Musunur mandals along with NTR District’s Vissannapet, Thiruvuru, Mylavaram, Reddygudem, A Konduru area mango farmers also participated.

In order to provide more marketing facilities for Nuziveedu mangoes and benefit the farmers, steps will be taken by the government to establish and develop a mango market yard in Nuzvid for the upcoming mango season.

The mango farmers of the district should cultivate with modern methods and achieve quality fruit products.

Besides good yield, they should export and get high profit in coordination with the Departments of Horticulture, Agriculture and Marketing. The minister stated that he will also take action on the issue of insurance for farmers. The scientists of Mango Research Centre had brought to his notice the problems they are facing due to lack of staff.

He assured the farmers that he will work hard to overcome the problem.

He said that training of young farmers on crop techniques will be done soon with the concerned departments and steps will be taken to distribute fruit covers.

In this meeting, the mango farmers brought to the attention of the minister various problems related to the mango crop. Among these, the government should restore supply of fruit covers to the farmers for the mango fruit, stop the fake insecticides in the market, supply quality insecticides, develop the Chintalapudi lift scheme and support the mango farmers, connect the national employment guarantee scheme to the mango farmers.

They also urged setting up of a market yard and extending insurance facilities for mango crop. Similarly, the problems of mango exports, setting up of mango processing units and mango traders were brought to the attention of the minister.

Later, Minister Parthasarathy addressed the mango traders and mango farmers and said that soon the government will strive to set up a mango market yard in Nuzvid with all necessary infrastructure.

Director of Horticulture Department Venkateswara Rao, District Horticultural Officer S Rammohan, AP MIP Project Officer P Ravikumar, scientist Dr Kanakamahalakshmi, market yard secretary Srinivas, farmers, traders, mango processing unit officials, local public representatives and others were present.