Manoj, Mounika meet Naidu

Vijayawada: Cine actor Manchu Manoj and his wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday. The meeting triggered speculation in social media and political circles that Mounika, who has a strong following and played key role in elections and for victory of her sister Bhuma Akhila Priya from Allagadda may seek TDP chief a chance to contest from Allagadda. There has also been talk of Manoj planning to contest from Chittoor district. The meeting created a buzz on social media with Manchu family followers welcoming the meeting