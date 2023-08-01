Manoj, Mounika meet Naidu

Live
- Mahati Swara Sagar wants to remake his father’s iconic song with Ram Charan
- Periodic drama ‘Rudrangi’ makes OTT debut
- First single promo of ‘Skanda’ shows Sreeleela dancing skills
- Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao leaves for Maharashtra tour
- Chief Minister arrives in Visakhapatnam
- Andhra Pradesh: Guntakal police rescues a young man from committing suicide
- Normal rainfalls in August and September across the country: IMD
- World Wide Web Day 2023: Evolution of Web Browser Security - From Vulnerability to Vigilance
- Microsoft to change how notifications appear on Windows 11 Taskbar
- WhatsApp rolling out new interface for action sheets
Just In
Highlights
Cine actor Manchu Manoj and his wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday.
Vijayawada: Cine actor Manchu Manoj and his wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy met TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu at his residence in Hyderabad on Monday. The meeting triggered speculation in social media and political circles that Mounika, who has a strong following and played key role in elections and for victory of her sister Bhuma Akhila Priya from Allagadda may seek TDP chief a chance to contest from Allagadda. There has also been talk of Manoj planning to contest from Chittoor district. The meeting created a buzz on social media with Manchu family followers welcoming the meeting
