Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi promises to resolve problems of VMC teachers

Vijayawada (NTR District): Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Mayor Rayana Bhagya Lakshmi promised the teachers that she would resolve all their problems, who have been working in the VMC schools, by bringing them to the attention of the Ministers.

She held a meeting with the leaders of 11 teachers' unions at her chamber in the VMC office here on Wednesday to discuss GO No 84, which was meant to bring VMC School Managements under the School Education Department. Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor requested them to give details of their problems in writing so that they can be easily conveyed to Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana.

During the meeting, the teachers' union leaders raised the issues of pending increments, arrear bills, retired teachers' GIS, half-pay salary pending bills and notional increments, which were pending before the 010, Telugu Pandits promotions, 398 special teachers' notional increments, and other issues.

The Mayor said that Vidya Volunteers would be appointed to meet the shortage of teachers in the Municipal schools.

VMC Additional Commissioner (General) M Shyamala, Superintendent Sarada Rani, union leaders Nayim Ahmed, K Srinivasa Rao and others attended the meeting.