Measures afoot to ensure smooth conduct of vote counting

Eluru: The district authorities have stepped up arrangements for the votes counting on June 4. District Election Officer and district collector V Prasanna Venkatesh have taken measures to conduct the counting process smoothly and transparently.

Collector, who has already visited the strong room and counting halls several times, directed the returning officers and the concerned officials on the arrangements related to the counting process.

The electronic voting machines used for the Eluru Parliament and seven Assembly constituencies across the district on the polling day (May 13) have been secured at CR Reddy Engineering College here.

Central and state police are keeping a watchful eye amid tight surveillance in the strong room amid three-tier security. The district officials who focused on the counting arrangements have already established coordination between various departments.

Staff required for counting have been mobilised for duty. As a part of this, 14 district officials of various departments have been appointed as additional AROs for the counting of postal ballots in 14 tables in relation to the Eluru Parliament Constituency.

Aiming to make the counting process smooth, the officials are looking for around 938 people to participate in the counting programme. More than 13.70 lakh voters (84.82 percent) exercised their right to vote including postal ballot in seven constituencies.

Officers of various departments have already been selected to count these votes and will be trained on May 27th. Micro observers, returning officers, assistant returning officers, etc., will be given awareness about the counting of votes on the table. Along with them some others will be taken and allotted constituency-wise. In the counting of votes, 938 people will be entrusted with the responsibility.

The first round of randomisation has been completed in connection with the recruitment of staff. Among them there are 289 counting supervisors, 340 counting assistants and 309 micro-observers.

Arrangements are being made to train them in a phased manner from May 27th. District higher officials will participate in this and explain the role of counting supervisors, counting assistants and micro-observers and the precautions to be taken in counting.

Meanwhile, collector warned of stern action against those indulging in disturbances during counting. Likewise, as the Election Code is in force till June 6th, orders were issued that no victory rallies or cracker bursting should be entertained. Similarly, counting centres have been declared as red zone where drones cannot fly.